Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.74

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.74 and last traded at $136.41, with a volume of 10971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.36.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,816 shares of company stock worth $7,566,462 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $649,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

