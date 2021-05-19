Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Up 1.1%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.27. 4,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 876,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.