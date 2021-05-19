Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -120.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

