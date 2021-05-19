Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

