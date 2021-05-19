Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $261,117.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002867 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $62.97 million and approximately $261,117.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,485.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.26 or 0.07618160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.99 or 0.02472451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.74 or 0.00673678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00197434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.30 or 0.00763986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00662032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.00575664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,239,847 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

