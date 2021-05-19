Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) price target (down from GBX 1,300 ($16.98)) on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £932.82 million and a PE ratio of -141.79. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,144 ($14.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,029.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 966.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

