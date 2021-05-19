Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,196,000 after acquiring an additional 902,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,987.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,346 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,696 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

