Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $70.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,252,479. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.