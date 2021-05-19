PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.43

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.82.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

