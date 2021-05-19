Palladium Partners LLC Buys Shares of 697 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000.

IWO stock opened at $288.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $189.13 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

