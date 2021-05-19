Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $283.01 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $189.92 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.83 and a 200-day moving average of $261.40. The firm has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

