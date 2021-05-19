Palladium Partners LLC Has $838,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $306.05 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $114.65 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

