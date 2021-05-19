Palladium Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $299.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.10 and a 200-day moving average of $277.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.