Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.08. The company had a trading volume of 467,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,658. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$53.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAAS. National Bankshares raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.60.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.