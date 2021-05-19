Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading 7.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares traded up 7.8% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.36. 192,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,093,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.96.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

