Pancake Bunny Market Cap Tops $73.46 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $143.97 or 0.00391197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $73.46 million and $10.05 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $491.05 or 0.01334325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.34 or 0.10437987 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058442 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

