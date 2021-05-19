Papp L Roy & Associates Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in IDEX were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IDEX by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,159. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.68 and a 200-day moving average of $201.72. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

