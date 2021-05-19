Papp L Roy & Associates Has $4.65 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.48. 10,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of -360.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average of $177.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.