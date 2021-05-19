Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 56,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.