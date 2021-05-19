Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 830 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after buying an additional 183,123 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after buying an additional 283,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,001. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

