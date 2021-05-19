Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 916 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.09. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

