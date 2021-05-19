Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

PRMRF stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

