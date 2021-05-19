Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

PRTK opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $388.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.