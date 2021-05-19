Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PXT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.06.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

TSE PXT opened at C$20.34 on Tuesday. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$24.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.