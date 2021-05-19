Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

PCYG opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Park City Group alerts:

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.