Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.28.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$32.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.65. The company has a market cap of C$970.90 million and a PE ratio of 35.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$20.83 and a 12-month high of C$35.60.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

