Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.56

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.56 and traded as high as C$40.68. Parkland shares last traded at C$40.65, with a volume of 294,119 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.60.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.4500002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

