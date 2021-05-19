Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of PGPHF stock opened at $1,462.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,407.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,227.55. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $773.00 and a 12-month high of $1,513.68.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

