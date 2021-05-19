Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

