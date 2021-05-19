PAYCENT Market Capitalization Tops $185,389.32 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $185,389.32 and approximately $334.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00078227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.85 or 0.01228209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.38 or 0.10285664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00103935 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

