PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,003 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $95,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $285.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average is $241.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,961 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,815 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

