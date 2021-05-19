PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $285.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,961 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,815 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

