PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.120-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.700-4.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,961 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,815. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.