Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,763,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,168 shares of company stock valued at $53,930,719. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

