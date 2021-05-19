Pembroke Management LTD Has $17.83 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,138 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 69.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 650.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR stock traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,420. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.95 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,598,374.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,359 shares of company stock worth $39,186,144. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

