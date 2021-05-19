Pembroke Management LTD Has $28.37 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,269 shares during the period. Installed Building Products accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $28,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.38. 2,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,634. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

