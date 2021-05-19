Pembroke Management LTD Has $39.96 Million Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. TTEC makes up about 3.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.85% of TTEC worth $39,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TTEC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TTEC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

