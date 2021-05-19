Pembroke Management LTD Has $7.45 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Progyny were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,438. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $426,822.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,639,556.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,818 shares of company stock worth $23,029,808. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

