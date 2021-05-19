Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.42% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $23,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 225,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.92. 17,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,912. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.