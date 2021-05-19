Penbrook Management LLC Invests $53,000 in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.