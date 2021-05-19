Penbrook Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 270,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Barnes & Noble Education accounts for 1.5% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

