Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $291.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Penn Virginia by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

