Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.