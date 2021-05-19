Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.58. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at about $159,949,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $323,000.

About Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

