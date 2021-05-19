Perry Stuckey Sells 12,231 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perry Stuckey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,930. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

