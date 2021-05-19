Peter Venn Buys 50,000 Shares of Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) Stock

Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) insider Peter Venn purchased 50,000 shares of Horizon Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Horizon Gold Company Profile

Horizon Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Gum Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 620 square kilometers located within the Southern Cross Province of the Youanmi Terrane in Western Australia.

