PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get PetIQ alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,973 shares of company stock worth $56,486,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,986,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.