Pfizer Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 86,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 88,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

