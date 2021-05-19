Phillips 66 (PSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on June 1st

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 162.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.1%.

NYSE PSX opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

