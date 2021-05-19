Phoneum (PHT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $766,158.72 and $21,093.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00078085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.37 or 0.01255255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.39 or 0.09873794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055555 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,767,993,271 coins. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

